Ponies on the sandbar

Hi guys! Long time no post!!! Life is as busy as always, even in the midst of summer! We’ve been camping a few times already this summer, each time at Chincoteague so far.



This shot was taken one morning over July 4th weekend when a fellow camper let everyone know that some of the ponies were out on the sandbar. I loved this shot with the lighthouse in the background! Normally, my pony shots are taken from the other side of all those trees inside the refuge proper, and the lighthouse is rarely visible from that vantage point when you’re following the ponies, so this was a treat. And THEN we got to watch them swim back to shore! Well, maybe wade back is more appropriate - the water was barely belly deep.



The annual summer pony roundup is coming up at the end of the month, and they’ve finally opened it back up to the public after two years of all the shut downs we’ve all become accustomed to. I’m posting this shot on the morning of the Southern Herd roundup, and sadly I didn’t get up early enough to make the 1 hour drive and get in position for some photographs! Grrrr!!! Oh well. Hubby has arranged to work from home and watch the kiddos for me on Monday morning so I can catch the sunrise beach walk when they escort the Northern Herd down the beach. I’ll be setting my alarm for 4am that morning! CAN’T WAIT!!!