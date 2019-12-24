Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 731
Busy Day Today
I started in Jerusalem, then we went to Herzliya, on the coast, northwards, back to Jerusalem and then home to Shiloh. And, yes, it's still
Chanukah. We're into day #3 now.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Batya
@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
731
photos
12
followers
18
following
200% complete
View this month »
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coast
,
holiday
,
jerusalem
,
jewish
,
chanukah
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close