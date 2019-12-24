Previous
Busy Day Today by shilohmom
Photo 731

Busy Day Today

I started in Jerusalem, then we went to Herzliya, on the coast, northwards, back to Jerusalem and then home to Shiloh. And, yes, it's still
Chanukah. We're into day #3 now.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
