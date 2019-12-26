Previous
Next
Fifth Night of Chanukah by shilohmom
Photo 733

Fifth Night of Chanukah

Three more to go. Tonight I was playing with the manual controls of my phone camera. Maybe it's a bit "too much."
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
200% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a difference in the light and colour in todays post - makes the whole scene look so exciting ! Love the rich colours and all the reflections !
December 26th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Very nice
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise