New Moon by shilohmom
New Moon

According to Jewish Custom, this sliver of a moon represents the beginning of the Jewish Month.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
Rob Z ace
I like the soft, slightly surreal feel to this image Batya :)
January 26th, 2020  
