Previous
Next
Peeking Through The Bars by shilohmom
Photo 758

Peeking Through The Bars

I was in Jerusalem last night/this morning and wanted to take a picture very early to illustrate my #morningcoffeehaiku. The sun hadn't yet risen, but this little playground was all lit up. The only problem was that the window was "barred."
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise