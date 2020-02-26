Previous
Dusk by shilohmom
Dusk

Taken during tonight's walk.
I'm glad I got a young friend to walk with me. I'm old enough to be her grandmother. Luckily she likes to walk, and not too quickly.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
