Horrid Picture of Me
Between the lock-down and the weather, I found myself marching around the house with earphones listening to a lecture.
At least I got some walking in. Maybe I'll try it most days.
19th March 2020
Batya
@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
Tags
walking
,
fitness
,
corona
,
lock-down
