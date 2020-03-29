Sign up
Photo 780
The Masked "Bandit"
Just Getting Rid of The Recycling
I only walked around the block. Life in the corona lock-down
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Batya
@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha - you look rather forbidding Batya - but it's better to be safe than sorry ! -
March 29th, 2020
