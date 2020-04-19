Previous
Next
Anywhere in the World by shilohmom
Photo 787

Anywhere in the World

This is the book I read today on Facebook Live. It was illustrated by my Aunt Boche Kaplan.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Very cool!
April 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise