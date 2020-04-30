Previous
Survivors by shilohmom
Survivors

A few weeks ago my son and his wife gave us a big bouquet. I've kept it in water. Most of the flowers are "history," but these still look stunning.
Batya

Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
Barb ace
They are beautiful, Batya! How nice of your son and his wife! Fav
April 30th, 2020  
