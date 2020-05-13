Previous
Next
Morning Walk by shilohmom
Photo 803

Morning Walk

We keep our distance and try to walk every morning. This morning we met at 7:30, because a scorcher was forecast for the day. And I also had zoom classes from 9-12.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley B
Great capture Batya. Can feel you walking.
May 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise