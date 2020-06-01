Previous
First Outing Since... by shilohmom
First Outing Since...

Today for the very first time since the whole corona pandemic crises I traveled. I had a dentist appointment in Jerusalem, and afterwards I met my daughter at our favorite restaurant, Piccolino.
Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
