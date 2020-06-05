Previous
Next
Jerusalem Lane by shilohmom
Photo 814

Jerusalem Lane

Older neighbourhoods in Jerusalem are crisscrossed by lanes like this. They make great shortcuts besides being so pretty.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise