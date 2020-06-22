Previous
Jerusalem's Iconic Cords Bridge by shilohmom
Jerusalem's Iconic Cords Bridge

Today I shot the bridge from a different angle. There was a lot of controversy when it was under construction, because it really doesn't "match." But it's beautiful and very photogenic.
Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
