Photo 823
What a Difference The Light Makes
Same scarf, mask and shirt, but they look so different day and night.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
0
0
Batya
@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
823
photos
14
followers
17
following
Tags
night
,
day
,
mask
,
selfie
