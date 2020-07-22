Previous
Next
Outdoor Prayers at Tel Shiloh by shilohmom
Photo 837

Outdoor Prayers at Tel Shiloh

Jews pray daily. A group took advantage of the fact that more are permitted to pray together outside, so they prayed in the archeological park of Tel Shiloh.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a peaceful scene !!
July 22nd, 2020  
Batya
Yes, thank Gd
July 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise