Photo 837
Outdoor Prayers at Tel Shiloh
Jews pray daily. A group took advantage of the fact that more are permitted to pray together outside, so they prayed in the archeological park of Tel Shiloh.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Batya
@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a peaceful scene !!
July 22nd, 2020
Batya
Yes, thank Gd
July 22nd, 2020
