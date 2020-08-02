Previous
All's Gold at Dawn by shilohmom
Photo 840

All's Gold at Dawn

Yes, even my water turned gold this morning.
Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
Photo Details

Dianne
Looks great!
August 2nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks so refreshing !
August 2nd, 2020  
