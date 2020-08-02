Sign up
Photo 840
All's Gold at Dawn
Yes, even my water turned gold this morning.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Batya
@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
Tags
water
,
morning
,
dawn
Dianne
Looks great!
August 2nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks so refreshing !
August 2nd, 2020
