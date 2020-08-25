Previous
Next
Downtown Jerusalem by shilohmom
Photo 845

Downtown Jerusalem

Colorful shade. Near a restaurant where I met a cousin who just moved to Israel.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise