Crocheted Bag by shilohmom
Crocheted Bag

This crocheted bag is my latest project. The hardest part is giving them away. Nobody wants them. I'll make smaller ones for holding cellphones.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Batya

@shilohmom
Wife, mother and grandmother. I'm now officially retired. I taught EFL English, specializing in remedial and teenage boys. Born in New York, and I've lived...
