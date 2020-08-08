Previous
Next
Farm at Florian by shine365
9 / 365

Farm at Florian

we made our bnb in northern Alabama as night set it. Disastrous delay setting off as Fedex failed to deliver our parcel until 1.15pm, 17hrs late. Then a stop to buy a cable that hadn't been included. Evening spent playing with new drone toy.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Ruthie B

@shine365
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise