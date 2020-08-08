Sign up
Farm at Florian
we made our bnb in northern Alabama as night set it. Disastrous delay setting off as Fedex failed to deliver our parcel until 1.15pm, 17hrs late. Then a stop to buy a cable that hadn't been included. Evening spent playing with new drone toy.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Ruthie B
@shine365
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N960U
Taken
8th August 2020 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
20
,
alabama
,
farm
,
kentucky
,
airbnb
