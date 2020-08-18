Sign up
19 / 365
Sky pond
The view from our delightful cabin on the pond just keeps on turning up more and more moods and pretty reflections. I could spend all day on the deck - could and did do just that today.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N960U
Taken
18th August 2020 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
run
,
trip
,
pond
,
fox
,
cabin
,
kentucky
