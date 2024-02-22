Previous
Rediscovered childhood joy by shine365
291 / 365

Rediscovered childhood joy

My old recorder found in mum's garage during the clearcut. The joy of discovering that I remember both the fingerings and how yo read the music. Old tunes come unbidden ftom memory to delight me
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Ruthie B

@shine365
