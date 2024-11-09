Previous
Strolling down the avenue by shine365
337 / 365

Strolling down the avenue

Abandoned avenue near Gilling Castle. Howardian hills. Walkie talkies walk. Nice chats.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Ruthie B

@shine365
92% complete

