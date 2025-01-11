Previous
Snow and sun by shine365
346 / 365

Snow and sun

Glorious day! Trip to Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Beautiful walk through snow. Trip ended badly with a fall on ice and sprained left arm
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Ruthie B

@shine365
