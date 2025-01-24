Previous
Next
Berber bank by shine365
352 / 365

Berber bank

In anti Atlas mountains. Deserted village. Bank for the valuables of local families. 3 tiers of strong rooms. Each one holding the valuables of a family. Locked but with a hole so the resident cat could get in to kill mice.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Ruthie B

@shine365
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact