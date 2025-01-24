Sign up
Berber bank
In anti Atlas mountains. Deserted village. Bank for the valuables of local families. 3 tiers of strong rooms. Each one holding the valuables of a family. Locked but with a hole so the resident cat could get in to kill mice.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
365
365
SM-N986B
SM-N986B
Taken
25th January 2025 12:34pm
