Previous
Photo 387
Yorkshire rose
In the afterglow of a boiling, shiny summer. Just at perfect nose height for a good sniff as I stride down the path. Beauty stops me and makes me pause and enjoy with all my senses - this warm golden afternoon at the end of the season.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
0
0
Ruthie B
@shine365
387
photos
0
followers
0
following
106% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-N986B
Taken
8th September 2025 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
rose
,
garden
