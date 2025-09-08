Previous
Yorkshire rose by shine365
In the afterglow of a boiling, shiny summer. Just at perfect nose height for a good sniff as I stride down the path. Beauty stops me and makes me pause and enjoy with all my senses - this warm golden afternoon at the end of the season.
Ruthie B

@shine365
