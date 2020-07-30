Previous
20200730_181556[1] by shirley_a
20200730_181556[1]

# 365project
People and stones
People surround themselves with walls - a wall around their house, and a wall in their hearts, so as not to get hurt. With a drop of light, a smile and compassion you can dismantle any wall.
Shirley Alaf

@shirley_a
