Previous
Next
Russian Tea Cakes by shirleyv
Photo 452

Russian Tea Cakes

Finally got around to shooting some Christas Cookie pics. Who does not love Russian Tea Cakes?
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Shirley V

@shirleyv
I've been taking photos forever. There are over 50 photo albums full on my shelves to prove it. I've always used a point and...
123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Oh dear, now I want one!
January 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise