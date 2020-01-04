Sign up
Photo 456
A frozen snow covered Lake - Fort Collins, CO
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Shirley V
@shirleyv
January 1, 2020. Can't believe it's been 5 years since I completed my 365. I'm planning to complete 2020. There's been lots of learning since...
Photo Details
Views
4
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
9th December 2019 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
lake
,
co
,
fort
,
collins
