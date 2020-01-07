Sign up
Photo 459
Amaryllis
Shot this outside to get the bokeh shining through the trees behind. Ended up using a flash on stand at low power to get the right light on the flower.
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
Shirley V
@shirleyv
January 1, 2020. Can't believe it's been 5 years since I completed my 365. I'm planning to complete 2020. There's been lots of learning since...
460
photos
17
followers
22
following
126% complete
365
Canon EOS 6D
5th January 2020 1:11pm
