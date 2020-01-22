Silhouette Collage

My daughter sent me raw file she took of her son along with the silhouette to use as a sample for the bottom of the cutout. Used Photoshop to work on the first photo to get black cutout selection on a white background. Changed the black silhouette of the girl to another color, then dragged the photo as a layer on first photo. Resized the girl layer and placed it so it was over the first photo and somehow was able to trace that bottom to match. I seriously am not sure all the steps.



I ended up with the bottom photo. I'm pretty sure it's what my daughter wanted. I've been using PS for many years off and on, but I'm learning more and more. It's nice when you have a project and am able to put it all together. And that's what I did tonight. Also I used a template I made the other day in a lesson on Phlearn's 30 days of Photoshop that is going on right now. It's an amazing free course.