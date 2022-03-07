Sign up
Photo 485
Just some little spring blooms...
It's been a strange spring in our area of TX. Usually the trees should be budding out. It was nice to see a bit of flowers the other day.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
0
0
Shirley V
@shirleyv
January 1, 2020. Can't believe it's been 5 years since I completed my 365. I'm planning to complete 2020. There's been lots of learning since...
485
photos
14
followers
22
following
132% complete
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
