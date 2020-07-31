Previous
Wishful thinking by shirsif
Wishful thinking

Can’t wait for the sky to reopen in Israel so I can fly with my family for a long vacation abroad. Wish me luck ):
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Shira Sitton

@shirsif
