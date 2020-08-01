Previous
Next
crinkle by shookchung
263 / 365

crinkle

1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love that focus
August 2nd, 2020  
Brigette ace
Fabulous colour contrast and detail
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise