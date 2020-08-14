Previous
Think like a tree by shookchung
276 / 365

Think like a tree

Stand tall. Be resilient.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Shook Chung

@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
Margo ace
Great capture Fav
August 15th, 2020  
