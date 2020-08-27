Previous
Next
hashtag close by shookchung
289 / 365

hashtag close

27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 28th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
Neat find! Nice contrast of textures.
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise