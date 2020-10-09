Previous
Next
A hint of blue by shookchung
332 / 365

A hint of blue

9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
I love the near and far. Nice perspective and depth.
October 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise