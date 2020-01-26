Previous
Next
IMG_4843 by shookchung
1 / 365

IMG_4843

26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Isn’t lichen nature’s paint brush? Love your capture.
January 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise