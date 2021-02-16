Previous
Next
Blooms in the yard by shookchung
96 / 365

Blooms in the yard

16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Beautifully filled frame
February 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise