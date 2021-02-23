Previous
Being with nature by shookchung
103 / 365

Being with nature

According to a new study, spending a 2-hour dose of nature each week can significantly boost health and well-being during the pandemic.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Shook Chung

@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
or anytime!
February 24th, 2021  
Sounds like terrific medicine. I think it works on me. Beautiful image.
February 24th, 2021  
