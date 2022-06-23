Previous
Next
Rule of thirds by shookchung
Photo 588

Rule of thirds

23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise