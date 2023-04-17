Previous
by shookchung
Photo 886

17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
Suzanne ace
Great composition with the single cloud balancing the dinghy
April 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that water!
April 18th, 2023  
