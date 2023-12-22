Previous
by shookchung
Photo 1135

22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Shook Chung

ace
@shookchung
Inspired by the divine proportion in art and nature, I have always had a deeply rooted passion for art and design. As a graphic designer...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the golden light and the capture of the patterned shadow.
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise