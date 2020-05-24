Previous
Give me coffee . . . by shooter365
4 / 365

Give me coffee . . .

After a long haul at sea with only uht milk and Pablo coffee, I need real coffee . . . just one and no one gets hurt . . . 😎
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Rick Egan

@shooter365
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

