Dragonfly by shootfromtheheart
Dragonfly

A patient dragonfly perched on a small crabapple tree branch in my front yard. The dragonfly showed up just at the right time, as if to volunteer to have its photo taken.

One thing I like about this image is the way the darkly colored dragonfly is against a dark background, making the dragonfly recede into its surroundings and making the viewer look a little closer, a little more intently to notice the subject.

This photo felt unexpected to me as I was taking it, just slightly different from what is typical for me to shoot. Perhaps that's because I haven't practiced my photography in such a long time, and I had forgotten the thrill.
