Elderberry Cuttings by shootfromtheheart
Elderberry Cuttings

Propagating elderberry shrubs.

A somewhat random photo taken at the end of the day after sunset, having forgotten to take a photo earlier in the day.

These cut stems are growing roots in water before being planted in soil. To become big, beautiful bushes one day.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Suzy

@shootfromtheheart
I'm beginning to get back into practicing photography regularly after taking a long break.
