9 / 365
Sumac Flower
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Suzy
@shootfromtheheart
I'm beginning to get back into practicing photography regularly after taking a long break.
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
6th August 2025 4:07pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
garden
GaryW
Great backlighting! Nice to see the bee!
August 6th, 2025
