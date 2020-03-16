Previous
Опять зима) by showers
Опять зима)

....зима,)) метель такая прям ух! снего-сугробы, трактор активно расчищающий улицу, дворники махающие лопатами там-тут,) и я по снегу.. ну ваще,)) :D
Showers

@showers
Hi, my name is JK, I live in St. Petersburg.) I love taking photos :)
