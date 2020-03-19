Previous
Стройка by showers
Стройка

застраивается старый район, вернее его окраина. дома прямо у метро, удобно?
как всегда холодно, даже если тепло.....
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Showers

@showers
Hi, my name is JK, I live in St. Petersburg.) I love taking photos :)
