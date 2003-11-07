Next
Time/Multiple Exposure by shutterbug49
On my wrist, on the oven, next to our wedding photo (time sure has flown), time it took hubby to complete marathon in the rain, echo shows time and talks to us. Date/time on the photo is wrong because it took the date from the background.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful selection of illustrated time - Amazing how we need to be reminded of the time at all times !
November 7th, 2023  
