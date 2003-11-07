Sign up
Photo 1
Time/Multiple Exposure
On my wrist, on the oven, next to our wedding photo (time sure has flown), time it took hubby to complete marathon in the rain, echo shows time and talks to us. Date/time on the photo is wrong because it took the date from the background.
7th November 2003
7th Nov 03
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2125
photos
153
followers
62
following
Views
9
Comments
1
365
21st August 2022 2:00pm
Public
owo-6
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful selection of illustrated time - Amazing how we need to be reminded of the time at all times !
November 7th, 2023
